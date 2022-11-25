Body found in Shevington: what we know so far
Emergency services rushed to a quiet Wigan street on Thursday evening amid reports of a serious incident – and speculation has been rife about what happened ever since.
Very few details have been released by official sources so far, but that has not stopped rumours spreading about what has taken place.
Here are the facts we have so far:
Most Popular
Emergency services were called at around 7pm on Thursday with reports that a body had been found.
Numerous police vehicles went to Kilburn Drive in Shevington, along with firefighters and paramedics.
It was confirmed that the person had died.
Kilburn Drive was cordoned off by police, between its junctions with Shevington Lane and Lyndon Avenue.
An investigation got under way and a forensics tent was set up on Kilburn Drive.
The police cordon remained in place on Friday morning as officers continued to work.
Several bags were seen sitting in the middle of the road.
Police are working to identify the person who has died and have not yet revealed if they were male or female.
They said “potentially hazardous substances” had been found on the body and urged anyone who had been in contact to seek medical advice.
Officers have been speaking to people living in the area as they gather information and raise awareness of the substances.
They say the scene is “contained” and there is “no wider risk to the surrounding area”.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident 000910 of November 25.