Leslie Fielding, a 77-year-old from Haydock, had last been seen on the evening of Saturday June 17 when he drove off in his silver Toyota Rav 4 and police later made two appeals for witnesses.

A press conference was to have taken place at Merseyside Police headquarters in Liverpool today (June 22) involving a member of Mr Fielding’s family.

Police appealed for help in tracing Leslie Fielding four days ago

But it was called off shortly after Wigan Today was notified of a body being found in a car near to the Gerard Centre in Ashton.

The area has since been cordoned off and it was being reported locally that the discovery made by two female passers-by was indeed that of Mr Fielding.

Now Merseyside Police has issued the following statement: “We can confirm that Leslie Fielding was, sadly, found dead in the Greater Manchester area this morning, Thursday June 22.

"Mr Fielding, 77, was last seen leaving his home in the Haydock area on the evening of Saturday June 17 and inquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

A cordon around the scene

"A report will be prepared for the coroner but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

"Mr Fielding’s next of kin have been informed and police officers are providing them with support at this difficult time.”