Car flips over and four people injured in crash at busy Wigan crossroads

By Alan Weston
Published 30th Jul 2024, 09:18 BST
Four people were injured after a crash at a Wigan crossroads.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Beech Hill Lane at around 4.10pm yesterday (Monday).

Pictures taken at the scene showed a large emergency services presence, with one of the vehicles – a black car – having flipped over. It is believed it had to be cut open to free the people who were inside.

Two cars were involved in the crash at Beech Hill traffic lights, with one overturning

GMP said four people received injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or changing. No arrests have been made.

One person posted on social media following the incident: “Bad crash at bottom of Beech Hill, everywhere is backed up, shut from Marsh Green garage and all the way through Standish Lower Ground.”

