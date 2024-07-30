Car flips over and four people injured in crash at busy Wigan crossroads
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Beech Hill Lane at around 4.10pm yesterday (Monday).
Pictures taken at the scene showed a large emergency services presence, with one of the vehicles – a black car – having flipped over. It is believed it had to be cut open to free the people who were inside.
GMP said four people received injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or changing. No arrests have been made.
One person posted on social media following the incident: “Bad crash at bottom of Beech Hill, everywhere is backed up, shut from Marsh Green garage and all the way through Standish Lower Ground.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.