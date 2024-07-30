Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people were injured after a crash at a Wigan crossroads.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Beech Hill Lane at around 4.10pm yesterday (Monday).

Pictures taken at the scene showed a large emergency services presence, with one of the vehicles – a black car – having flipped over. It is believed it had to be cut open to free the people who were inside.

Two cars were involved in the crash at Beech Hill traffic lights, with one overturning

GMP said four people received injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or changing. No arrests have been made.