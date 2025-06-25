A Wigan man convicted of engaging in controlling behaviour in a relationship will be sentenced next month.

James Jools, 57, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, was due to stand trial in February accused of coercive or controlling behaviour between September 1 and December 10, 2023.

But he failed to attend and the case was proven in his absence.

A warrant for arrest was issued and it was only two weeks ago that he was finally brought back before the courts.

The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared and Jools was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court, as the crime took place in Dorset.

At that hearing, justices decided he should be sentenced by a judge and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on July 7.

Jools will also be sentenced for failing to surrender to court bail on February 10, to which he pleaded guilty.

He was remanded in custody.

Jools’ former partner bravely spoke to Wigan Today after his conviction about the mental, physical and sexual abuse he inflicted on her during their eight-month relationship.

She hoped it would help to stop other women facing the same abuse.

He stopped her seeing her friends and family, took her money, sent threatening messages and even accused her of having an affair with her adult son, she said.

She said: “I’m hoping and praying he gets a custodial sentence. He has destroyed my life and he will destroy other people’s lives.”