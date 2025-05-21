A disgraced former mayor was back in the dock to find out his punishment for breaching the requirements of the sex offenders' register.

John Beirne – a former first citizen of St Helens – received a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, in June 2017 after pleading guilty to historic sexual offences, namely two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged eight to 10, two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 10 to 11, indecent assault of a boy aged 11 and 12 and three counts of indecency with a child. These were committed when he himself was a minor.

He was back in court this week after failing to tell police that he was using the alias John Levanti in email correspondence and when attending an event between November 14, 2023 and July 18, 2024.

John Beirne has now admitted to breaching the sex offenders' register

Beirne, 64, of School Way, Norley, initially denied failing to comply with notification requirements, but changed his plea to guilty at a court hearing earlier this year.

He has now been sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 135 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities, during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

He must also pay £450 prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

It is not the first time Beirne has found himself in trouble for using an alias.

In March 2019, while subject to conditions of the sex offenders’ register, Beirne requested his name on the electoral roll be changed to John Blondel.

Later that month he submitted an application to stand as an independent candidate in Douglas ward in Wigan Council local elections.

In the application booklet, Beirne signed his name as John Blondel, acknowledging that he was not disqualified from being a candidate – despite his previous sentencing barring him from running as a councillor.

At no stage of his ploy had Beirne contacted police to notify officers of his name change – as he was required to do so as per the conditions of the sex offenders’ register.

Officials at Wigan Council conducting due diligence on candidate applications discovered John Blondel to be John Beirne and contacted police.

It led to him being jailed for 16 months, as per the suspended sentence.