Two paedophiles – one of them from Wigan - have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing six boys, now men, in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to the brave survivors that spoke out against them.

Anthony Whitehead, 72, from Atherton, and 74-year-old David Marsh, 74, from Northenden, were today (November 27) sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court after a jury unanimously found them guilty of 35 sex offences on boys aged between nine and 13.

The offending took place in Rochdale, Bolton and Manchester in the 1980s and 1990s.

Child sexual exploitation (CSE) specialist investigators began a comprehensive five-year investigation back in 2019, after one of the survivors, confided in a person of authority that he had been sexually abused by Marsh as boy.

Left to right: a smiling Anthony Whitehead and David Marsh, both of whom have now been jailed for child sex crimes

Detectives from GMP Rochdale’s Complex Safeguarding Team – one of 10 such dedicated teams across every town and city in Greater Manchester – and the Child Sexual Exploitation Major Investigation Team, worked meticulously to identify any other survivors.

Through several enquiries and extensive background work, as well as working with partner agencies, officers began to build a clear picture of a history of offending by Marsh and Whitehead, who did not know each other, on boys in Rochdale.

Marsh and Whitehead preyed upon these boys and exploited their vulnerabilities, taking them to other parts of Manchester while they groomed them with cigarettes, alcohol and money.

The court heard they abused these boys and discarded them to deal with years of trauma and pain, as they carried on with their seemingly “ordinary” lives.

One of the victims has spoken of feeling “knee-deep in shame”, with most – if not all – having a mistrust of authority, including police. The investigation team has been able to work at the victims’ pace and build their trust throughout the case.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives uncovered evidence of Marsh’s sinister attraction to children – with video footage he had taken in Thailand of him interacting with a group of young boys being used as part of the prosecution case in court.

Police believe there may be others affected by this case out there and when they are ready, they say they will listen. Marsh was sentenced to 27 years and Whitehead was sentenced to seven years. Both must serve at least two thirds of their sentence.

Det Con Andrea Richards, who has worked on this case from the start, said: “I want to commend the male survivors who have played a crucial role in bringing these abhorrent abusers to long-awaited justice.

“It was incredibly brave of them to speak about their abuse in what was a difficult and painful process for them to have to go through.

“These depraved men are exactly where they should be, in jail, away from causing our communities and those within it any further harm.

“There may be others affected by Marsh and Whitehead’s separate campaigns of offending, and we would like to let all survivors of sexual abuse know that we are here to listen to them when they are ready, at a pace they feel comfortable with.

“There are also several agencies, that are not the police, who we work closely with to support survivors for those who would feel more comfortable taking this approach.

“We continue to be on an upward improvement journey in how we tackle CSE – whether it be the abuse of children yesterday or today.

“We hope that this conviction, and our continuously improving outcomes for victims, give survivors that we will ensure time is no barrier to justice.”