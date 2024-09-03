Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the riot in Southport after the fatal stabbings of three young girls there have charged two more Wigan men.

Paul Harrison, 30, of Warrington Road, Abram, and Jordan Gibson, 33, of Whelley, have both been accused of violent disorder.

They have been remanded in custody and were due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this morning, Tuesday September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several police officers were injured during the Southport riot

A 21-year-old woman from Southport has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport and has been taken to a police station for questioning.

The total of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 92, with 58 charged and 38 sentenced in connection with the disturbances which flared up in both Southport and Liverpool following the multiple attacks on a children’s party on July 29.

Three Wigan men have so far pleaded guilty to violent disorder, two being given custodial sentences and the other, Christopher Beard, was due to be sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Merseyside Police say that images and footage are still being worked through and they are continuing to ask the public to contact them with any information via its public portal mipp.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Current galleries of people officers would like to speak to can be found on the force’s X and Facebook pages, and on our force website News | Merseyside Police.