Another Wigan man admits taking part in Southport riot
Christopher Beard, of Gidllow Lane, Gidlow, is the third man from the borough to admit to violent disorder in relation to the riot, during which a police van was set on fire, missiles were thrown and a mosque besieged.
He has yet to be sentenced for his role in the mayhem on July 30, but the other two have been given significant custodial terms.
On his first appearance before Liverpool magistrates, Beard pleaded guilty to a single charge that on Sussex Road in the resort he “used or threatened unlawful violence when with three or more other people” causing others to fear for their safety.
He has now been remanded into custody until he is sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on September 3.
Wigan gas engineer Tommy Callaghan, 32, of Platt Bridge, was jailed for two years and two months after joining in racist chants and throwing objects at police.
Dylan Carey, 26, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, received an 18-month custodial sentence after throwing missiles and kicking a police van, having earlier attending a peaceful vigil in Southport with his pregnant girlfriend.
Both had pleaded guilty to violent disorder charges.
Violence erupted in Southport the day after a man burst into a Taylor Swift dance party held for primary school-aged children and stabbed 13 youngsters and adults. Three young girls died from their injuries.
Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old British citizen born in Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.