Wigan 23-year-old's high price for cigarette litter
A young Wigan borough man has a big bill to pay for not binning a cigarette butt.
The case of Ioan Dediu, 23, of Lingard Street in Leigh, went before Tameside justices who heard he unlawfully ditched the dog end in Chorlton Street, Manchester, on January 7.
He was found guilty by the single justice procedure which presumes guilt unless the defendant challenges it and saves them having to go to court for minor offences.
He must pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totaling £433.