Wigan dad jailed for more than two years after throwing brick at police during Southport disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan gas engineer who joined in racist chants and threw objects at police in Southport has been jailed for two years and two months.

Tommy Callaghan, 32, of Platt Bridge, appeared via videolink from HMP Altcourse at Liverpool Crown Court, where footage was played showing him wearing a fluorescent yellow T-shirt and sunglasses in a “large and aggressive mob” on Tuesday, July 30.

Judge Denis Watson KC said: “You were one of those who was chanting ‘who the f*** is Allah’, with your left arm and fist raised as you chanted and gesticulated in rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You were then part of the mob who surged forward at the police line. Then you picked up part of a brick, threw it at police, then picked up a second missile even before the first had landed.”

Tommy Callaghan, 32, of Platt Bridge, has been jailed for his part in violent disorder in Southport

Peter White, defending, said Callaghan had put his business, through which he employed three people, and the mortgaged home he shared with his partner and nine-month-old daughter at risk.

He said Callaghan had travelled to Southport, about 25 miles from his home, to attend a vigil for victims of the stabbing in the town.

He did not have a reason for why he had consumed alcohol once there and said he had no racially or religiously prejudiced beliefs but had “gone along with the mob”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disorder was one of multiple incidents around the country following the horrific attack at a children’s dance class on Monday, July 29 in which three young girls were killed and 10 people were injured.