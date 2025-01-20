Wigan man awaits sentence after admitting violent disorder in Southport
John Rasburn, 47, of Gibson Street, Bickershaw, also admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared in the dock.
He was remanded into custody until sentencing on Thursday at Liverpool Crown Court.
The offences took place in Southport on Tuesday, July 30, the day after three girls were killed at a dance class.
The total number of people arrested in relation to the disorder followed now stands at 168, with 126 people charged and 99 jailed for a combined 198 years and four months.
Det Insp Paula Jones said: “As you can see from this latest charge, we continue to be relentless in bringing those who helped cause such violence and disruption to our communities to justice and continue to be committed to ensure those responsible are held to account.
"We are identifying more people who displayed such abhorrent behaviour which damaged our communities and would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”
Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Axel Rudakubana, 18, of Banks, Lancashire, today pleaded guilty to the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, as well as the attempted murders of eight other children and two adults.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.
He will be sentenced on Thursday.