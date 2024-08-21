Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 22-year-old Wigan electrician who threw a brick at police during disorder in Hartlepool has been jailed for 18 months.

Declan Dixon, of Salisbury Avenue, Hindley, was seen on video footage picking up a missile and throwing it at police in riot gear on the night of July 31 after a protest – linked to the Southport stabbings – grew violent.

When he was arrested 11 days later, sitting in a BMW, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said Dixon was working on Teesside at the time and he told police he was present that night “out of curiosity”.

He admitted violent disorder and possessing cocaine and Judge Francis Laird KC jailed him for 18 months, saying: “Your behaviour, and the behaviour of others around you, was disgraceful.”

Gary Wood, defending, said Dixon was immature, had no previous convictions and had now lost his £1,600-a-month apprenticeship.

The judge accepted the defendant came from a “loving family” and added: “It is very difficult to understand how you came to be involved with a violent mob.”