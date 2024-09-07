The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan borough woman has been banned from keeping animals for two years after she confined three dogs in appalling conditions inside crates at her home.

The RSPCA investigated after receiving a report about an underweight dog and overbreeding and when one of the charity’s animal rescue officers went to Laura Hall’s home at Lincoln Close in Tyldesley she found the dogs enclosed in their own urine and faeces.

The dogs were in three dog crates stacked on top of each other in the living room of the property.

One of the dogs, a Staffie called Zeus had suffered several urine scalds, while the other canines, a bulldog, called Pearl, and a French bulldog called Rocky were also found to be suffering.

Hall, 31, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

As well as the disqualification, she was placed under a 12-month community order and told to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

When Animal Rescue Officer Pierce entered Hall’s home she said the smell of ammonia and faeces was so overwhelming she struggled to breathe.

The officer said in a statement presented to the court :“The living room was full of rubbish and hazards all over the floor.

"I saw three dog crates stacked with one dog in each that were overflowing with faeces and urine.

"There were hundreds of flies flying around the room and the crates.

“There was a Staffordshire bull terrier in a small crate which had a large puddle of urine on the floor and next to this was a slightly larger crate with a Merle bull breed dog covered in faeces.

"There were two empty bowls and nowhere dry or clean for the dog to sit or stand.

“On top of this crate was a smaller crate with a French bulldog in, this again was covered in faeces and the dog had nowhere clean or dry to sit.

"The faeces from the crate was overflowing and falling into the crate below.”

During her visit the animal rescue officer called the police for assistance and the canines were seized and taken to RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for treatment.

A vet who examined the dogs said that as well as the unsuitable environment the dogs were confined in, Zeus was suffering from a urine scald on his scrotum and two scalds on his paw pads.

Both of the other dogs’ feet and legs were caked in faeces and urine. The vet said the dogs were likely to have been suffering for several weeks.

The court imposed deprivation orders against Hall in respect of Zeus and Rocky, who are being cared for at RSPCA animal centres and will be rehomed in due course.

Pearl had already been signed over to the RSPCA and the animal charity has found her a loving new home.

Hall was also told to pay court costs of £1,082.40.

A teenager has admitted a stabbing that was captured on camera in Wigan town centre.

Esmaeel Mohamed, 19, of Avon Road, Norley, had been charged with a series of offences after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Wigan town centre on Thursday, July 18.

These were robbery, section 18 wounding, burglary, possession of a bladed article and affray.

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to all but the affray charge which was allowed to lie on file.

Emergency services rushed to Market Street on that afternoon in July after reports a teenager had been stabbed.

He was given first aid by a police officer and taken to hospital for treatment, with police reporting his injuries were not life-threatening.

Mohamed was remanded into custody until he returns to court for sentencing on October 24.

A Wigan 21-year-old who admitted wounding a man has been given a community sentence.

Darryl Weekes, of Spring Grove, Orrell, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on May 26, 2023.

Standing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he was given an 18-month community punishment which requires him to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.

A Wigan borough 43-year-old who twice issued death threats has had his sentence delayed after a judge sent it back to a lower court.

Christopher Scannell, of Glebe Street in Leigh, had appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to sending messages between January 18 and July 7 this year in which credible threats to a person's life were threatened.

They sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, but now the judge has ordered that magistrates sentence him on September 2.

A 53-year-old Wigan motorist was driving under the influence of cocaine. a court heard.

Glenn Metcalfe, of Silverdale Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face a charge of being at the wheel of an Audi on his home street on February 9 when he tested positive for the class A substance.

He is also accused of driving without insurance and licence.

The case was adjourned until August 30 when he will appear at the same court again.

A Wigan teenager, who hadn't yet passed his driving test, has admitted dangerous driving and other motoring offences.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Focus dangerously on Scholes, Warrington Lane and Hardybutts on July 9 2023.

He also admitted to doing so without insurance or a valid licence and for failing to stop for police.

He was given a six-month youth referral order and banned from the road for 12 months once he has passed an extended test.

A Wigan 47-year-old will be sentenced next month after admitting he terrorised a woman.

Thomas Hope, of Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of causing a named female serious harassment by sending threatening messages, visiting her home and causing damage, calling her, and making threats to third parties that he would cause damage to her home and inflict violence.

This happened between July 1 and August 5 this year. He also admitted to a bail breach.

Hope will return to court on September 23, before which he has been released on conditional bail.

A Wigan teenager who admitted to stabbing and stalking a girl has been locked up.

The 16-year-old from Ince, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the wounding with intent of the named person and possession of a knife on November 12 last year and to stalking her, without causing fear, alarm or distress thereafter until April.

However the boy has denied causing the same female actual bodily harm in July last year and breaking her mobile phone on November 12.

Returning to court for sentencing he was given 22 months in youth detention for the stabbing and no separate penalty for the other offences.

The bench told him that the standard sentence for what he did was six years but they halved it because of his age.

He was also given credit for his guilty plea.

A Wigan 41-year-old has denied threatening two women and assaulting one of them.

Daniel Bunney, of Westcott Drive, Highfield, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour against two named females on August 16 last year, to the common assault of one of them and to carelessly driving an off-road motorbike on Randall Avenue, Shevington, on the same day.

He was remanded in custody until he appears before the court again on August 29.

A 46-year-old Wigan man has admitted to downloading hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse.

Mark McSharry, of Closebrook Road, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to making 262 films of child sex assaults which fall into the most serious legal category: A.

He also admitted making 361 category B images and 764 category C images, all between July 27 2021 and September 11 2022.

He was released on conditional bail - which includes not being in contact with any under-18s unless supervised and having restricted access to the internet - until he is sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 23.

A shoplifter who attacked someone trying to stop her stealing biscuits from a Wigan shop has been jailed.

Karen O'Malley, 55, of no fixed address, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the theft of the food from a Galloway's bakery on July 13 to the assault by beating of a named woman on the same occasion.

She had initially denied the latter charge but changed her plea.

She also pleaded guilty to criminal damage by urinating in a police car and spitting at it on August 17.

The bench gave her a 22-week custodial sentence, telling her she was being locked up because the offences were so serious that they warranted jail time, that she had a history of similar offences and that when given community sentences she had not followed them and gone on to re-offend.

She was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the police.

A Leigh man barred from a retail park has been put behind bars for breaching the ban, shoplifting and assault.

Philip Atkinson, 45, of Oxford Street, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit attacking a named male causing actual bodily harm on August 8, to stealing £43 worth of items from B&M Bargains the same day and having stolen £180 worth of items from B&Q two days earlier.

He also pleaded guilty to flouting a criminal behaviour order by attending the Parsonage retail park from which he was banned on August 17.

He was jailed for a total of 16 weeks and ordered to pay compensation to the assault victim and two shops a total of £32.92.

The bench told him he was being locked up because he was a "persistent offender" for similar crimes.

Stalking, strangulation and assault charges have been brought against a Wigan 36-year-old.

Thomas Rigby, aka Thomas Kristensen, of Ormskirk Road, Newtown, stood before borough magistrates accused of intentionally throttling a named woman, assaulting her causing actual bodily harm, assaulting her by beating and stalking causing fear of violence.

All these offences are alleged to have taken place between July 27 and August 16.

He is further accused of harassing a named male between August 13 and 17 by standing outside his house, shouting.

Rigby has yet to enter any pleas and he was remanded on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a judge at Bolton Crown Court on September 23.

A Wigan prison officer has been accused of smuggling drugs into Hindley Prison for an alleged lover.

Courtney Hitchmough, of Victoria Road in Ashton, is also charged with misconduct in a public office by forming a relationship with a serving inmate, namely Ryan Evans.

It is claimed that this "abuse of public trust," as the charge refers to it, took place between October 9 and November 27, 2022.

The 26-year-old public servant is accused of unlawfully bringing cannabis resin blocks into the category C establishment on November 20 2022 for Evans and of laundering criminal property - namely money - between August 14 2022 and January 5 the next year.

She was released on bail until she makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on Wednesday, September 25 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

A condition of her bail is that she has no direct or indirect contact with Evans.

Ryan Evans, 30, of Southport Road in Scarisbrick near Southport, is charged with possessing an iPhone when an inmate of HMP Hindley, possession of cannabis resin with intent to supply it and illegally transferring money. He is on bail, whose conditions include that he has no contact with Hitchmough, pending his September 25 appearance at Bolton.

His 61-year-old mother Deborah Evans, of the same address, faces the money transfer charge and she was granted unconditional bail to appear at Bolton on the same date.

None of the defendants has yet entered any pleas to the charges against them.

A Wigan holidaymaker drunkenly abused fellow passengers on a flight home from Tenerife after downing a bottle of gin, a court heard.

Farrah Drury also then hurled racist abuse at a police officer who had been called aboard to remove her from the plane at Manchester Airport.

The 31-year-old, of Tatton Drive in Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being drunk on an aircraft on August 9 and to the racially or religiously aggravated harassment of PC Khan that same day.

The hearing was told that Drury had been on holiday to Tenerife and bought a bottle of spirits at the island airport's duty free which she then proceeded to drink before and during the flight to Manchester.

As the journey proceeded, she became increasingly disruptive, by insulting and abusing other passengers and failing to follow instructions from the flight staff.

The incidents were reported to the captain who messaged ahead, requesting police assistance and PC Khan boarded to arrest Drury for her disorderly behaviour.

It was then that she racially abused the officer too.

At the same hearing this week Drury also admitted to attacking three female police officers in Tameside on December 11 last year, two being common assaults of PC Ogden and Sgt Young and the other being the assault by beating of PC Friday.

Drury was given bail, conditional that she does not enter Manchester Airport without a valid ticket until she attends Manchester Crown Court for sentencing by a judge on September 24.