The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of assaulting a woman and stalking and harassing her for months.

Anthony Prior, 40, of Sefton Road, Ashton, is alleged to have harassed the woman with numerous unwanted phone calls, text messages and social media posts between November 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress between August 1, 2023 and January 22, 2024 and assaulting her by beating on January 21, 2024.

Wigan and Leigh court

Prior has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial has now been listed for September 2 at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A pensioner who made and distributed indecent images of children is now behind bars.

Ernest Holme, 68, of Cross Street, Atherton, has been jailed for two years by a judge at Bolton Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to a series of offences at an earlier court hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were distributing an indecent photograph/ pseudo-photograph of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child, possessing extreme pornographic images involving injury to genitalia and failing to comply with notification requirements.

He also admitted making indecent images of youngsters which fall into all three categories of seriousness: 272 category A pictures (the most serious), 128 category B images and 150 which fall into category C.

Holme will be on the sex offenders’ register and have notification requirements for 10 years.

A man who was found guilty of attacking two people on the same day has been jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessy Jones, 40, of no fixed address, was convicted after a trial of assaulting two women by beating them in Wigan on April 16.

Wigan justices sent him to prison for 18 weeks.

A Wigan man is accused of stealing keys during a burglary and then taking a car worth £15,000.

Grant Sanchez, 25, of Kendal Road, Ince, is charged with targeting a house on Duke Street, Swinley, on June 1 and stealing an Audi.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on July 10.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leigh man who admitted assault has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Tommy Collier, 24, of Wilkinson Street, Leigh, assaulted a man by beating him on July 30. Wigan magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

A Wigan man has been jailed for assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Ball, 30, of Chapel Street, Platt Bridge, had denied the charge, but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

He was jailed for 25 days, plus an additional day for criminal damage.

The judge ordered that four other charges which Ball had denied – two counts of strangulation, one of assault and one of theft – lie on file.

A Wigan man has admitted breaching a domestic abuse protection order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new orders are being used in Wigan, Bury and the City of Manchester in a pilot project to support victims, better monitor perpetrators and prevent reoffending.

Christopher Marsh, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a DAPO imposed by Manchester Magistrates' Court on March 18 by contacting a woman in Wigan on June 8.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 22.

The case against a Wigan borough 20-year-old accused of threatening a man with a knife nearly two years ago has been dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Baron, of Kensington Drive, Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to committing the offence on Spruce Road, Beech Hill, on July 14, 2023.

A trial was due to be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, but instead the case was dismissed when no evidence was offered.

A Leigh woman has been given a suspended prison sentence for benefit fraud.

Claire Farrell, 54, of Carisbrooke Road, was prosecuted by the Department for Work and Pensions. She pleaded guilty to failing to disclose information to make a gain, in that she did not tell the DWP she was living as a couple with Ian Boyle between August 18, 2018 and October 17, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan justices imposed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told Farrell to do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and undergo mental health treatment.

They did not order her to pay any costs, stating she currently has no income and will have to pay back the "significant" overpayment.

A Wigan 34-year-old has been accused of a five-month campaign of domestic abuse against a woman.

Daniel Turner, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, appeared before borough magistrates to face a single charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between December 24, 2024 and May 31, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charge alleges that he repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely refused to leave the address of, assaulted and made threats towards the complainant.

He has yet to enter a plea and the bench sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court.

Turner is on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance there on July 11.

A homeless 50-year-old has been barred from driving and given a community punishment for drug-driving and failing to stop for police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When finally arrested Darren Latham was found to be under the influence of cocaine as well as in possession of the class A drug.

He had tried to flee police who saw him driving his Nissan Juke on Ridyard Street, Pemberton, erratically on December 4 last year, Wigan magistrates heard.

He pleaded to drug-driving, failing to stop for police, cocaine possession and driving without valid insurance.

Latham was disqualified from driving for 18 months, must undergo nine months of drug treatment, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a victim services surcharge, court costs and fine totalling £319.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shoplifter who repeatedly flouted a court ban by entering two Wigan borough stores to carry out more thefts has been spared further jail time.

Dennis Hilton, 39, of Chapel Street in Leigh was barred from both the town's Asda store and One Stop shop by local justices.

But that didn't stop him from stealing a tin of tuna, joint of beef and butter and meat totalling £65 on three trips to Asda on May 1, 4 and 5, and from snatching £42 worth of confectionery from One Stop on May 4.

As well as confessing to the four thefts he also admitted to four breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Manchester Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a 24- week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Hilton must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

A woman who stole goods from her local shops on seven occasions has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.

Claire Forbes, 44, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, admitted to snatching washing powder, candles, fresh produce, chocolate, coffee and ice cream during shoplifting visits to the village's One Stop, Co-op and Iceland shops in late April and early May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan magistrates imposed an eight-week jail sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

Forbes must complete a 12-month drug treatment programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a young Wigan man accused of car theft and handling stolen vehicles.

Dylan Smith, 20, of Holly Road, Golborne, was meant to appear before borough magistrates to answer charges of snatching a Jaguar F-Pace on July 14, 2023 and handling both a Kymco Agility motorbike between February 27 and March 4, 2023, and a Toyota Yaris on May 8 that same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he failed to attend the hearing so police were tasked by the bench to track him down and arrest him.

A 44-year-old drove dangerously around Wigan streets with the police in pursuit, a court heard.

Anthony Riley, of Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall, appeared before borough justices to face charges of dangerous driving along Lily Lane, Abingdon Drive, Crediton Drive, Croal Avenue and Beacon Road, Platt Bridge, on December 19 last year and in doing so, failed to stop for a police officer.

He has yet to enter pleas and the case has now been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will first appear before a judge on July 16.

Riley is on unconditional bail before then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan man is accused of breaking into a woman's house to rape and sexually assault her at knifepoint.

Shane Liptrot, 25, of Anson Place, Kitt Green, appeared before Manchester magistrates to face charges of rape, assault by penetration, possessing a blade and trespassing on premises with intent to cause a sexual offence on June 7.

No pleas have yet been entered and the bench remanded Liptrot into custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 14.

A Leigh schoolboy has admitted to terrorising a girl and repeatedly attacking her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to one charge of stalking a named female, causing fear of violence, and six of common assault against her between December and March.

He had initially denied some of the assault charges.

The hearing was told that his course of conduct amounted to stalking and caused the girl to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against her.

He was given a nine-month youth referral order and a four-week curfew.

A Wigan 41-year-old who admitted to breaking into a business, stealing bank cards and then fraudulently used them to withdraw cash has been jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Barber, 41, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to breaking into Power Engineering with intent to steal, stealing a wallet containing bank cards and then using one or more of them to make cash withdrawals totalling £250.

All the offences took place between May 20 and 23.

He was given a 12-month custodial term, the bench telling him that only a prison term was warranted because of the upset and distress he had caused, the fact that he committed the offences while on licence from prison and because he had a history of similar crimes.

Barber was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

A Wigan schoolgirl has been accused of trying to rob someone at knifepoint when she was only 13 years old.

The now 14-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough magistrates accused of the attempted robbery of a named male of a mobile phone and watch, possession of a knife and stealing cans of Red Bull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three offences are alleged to have happened in Cambridge on June 27 last year.

She was remanded on bail until a further appearance at the same court on June 26.

A 65-year-old has denied making films of children being sexually abused.

Philip Langdon, formerly of Egerton Street, Abram, but now of no fixed address, appeared before Stockport justices to face charges of creating one indecent image of a child which falls into the most serious legal category, A, another of making a category B image and a further one of making 17 category C images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted conditional bail until he next appears before Manchester magistrates on July 17.

A Wigan 31-year-old is accused of causing a woman fear of violence by stalking.

Cameron Sutherman, of Kenilworth Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before Bolton justices to face a serious stalking charge, namely that in the space of three days from April 29 to May 1, he rang a named female more than 100 times and also asked a third party to contact her, making the complainant fear for her safety.

He is also charged with breaching a restraining order by harassment on the same occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutherman was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance, this time before Manchester magistrates on July 9.

Dangerous driving and other motoring offences have earned a Wigan man a suspended prison sentence and road ban.

Liam Crossley, 28, of Locks View, Ince, had appeared before justices to plead guilty to driving a car dangerously on Ormskirk Road, Ellesmere Road, Enfield Street and Wesley Street in Pemberton while being chased by police.

He admitted to failing to stop for officers and providing a breath or blood specimen for testing plus driving without a licence or proper insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where he was given a total of 14 months' custody although it was suspended for 18 months.

His disqualification from driving lasts for three years and Crossley must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 days of unpaid work while paying £187 to victim services.