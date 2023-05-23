Wickes has been a feature of the Robin Park retail park since it opened in the 1990s.

But this month it put up the shutters for good without any explanation.

The now closed Wickes store at Robin Park

Wigan Today contacted public relations representatives for the national chain but they declined to comment.

However a source said that all staff who were based there are either taking retirement or moving to other stores.

A notice fixed to a window at the front of the premises directs customers to other Wickes stores in Bolton, Preston and Aintree.

Robin Park has become a more vibrant retail hub than Wigan town centre in recent years and will soon be adding a Taco Bell drive-thru to its offer.