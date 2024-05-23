Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan woman who admitted to stalking, assault and drug possession has been given a community punishment.

Lorene Ryan, 36, of Lockgate Place, Worsley Mesnes, had already appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to stalking Melanie Waite, causing serious distress, from January 1 to February 22, to the assault by beating of Gary Grimes on February 21 and having a quantity of cannabis for her own use the following day.