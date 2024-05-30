Alcohol rehab: Wigan drunken attacker receives community punishment

A Wigan 32-year-old who attacked the same woman twice just days apart has been given a community punishment.

Carly Jackson, of Chapel Street, Pemberton, had already admitted to borough justices that she assaulted Suzanne Thomas causing her actual bodily harm on February 25 and then assaulted her by beating on February 27.

On returning to court, she was put on an alcohol treatment programme, ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and was made the subject of a restraining order.

Jackson must also pay compensation, a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge which come to £419.