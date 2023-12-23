An anti-social behaviour-busting operation in Leigh is delivering results by launching a multi-pronged blitz on criminality within the town centre.

The ongoing operation – featuring the carrot of engagement and the stick of enforcement – has already seen a plethora of successful results.

Five of the six identified most problematic shoplifters in the town centre have been arrested, resulting in charges, prison sentences and criminal behaviour orders. In addition, there have been multiple seizures of drugs, alcohol, and stop-searches of those suspected of being involved in a crime.

Both engagement and enforcement work have been credited with a reduction in anti-social behaviour in Leigh

Some of the work has come alongside the council’s ASB team, whom officers work closely with to allocate resources and distribute their services.

Work with the council has seen members of the public given their own tools and equipment to tackle crime – from bells for handbags to timer switches. By regularly patrolling and setting up stalls, local officers have been able to distribute the maximum amount of material possible to those who need and require it.

In recent weeks, a recently refreshed public spaces protection order has provided a further tool in the local neighbourhood team’s arsenal, with officers utilising it dependent on various situations.

The order provides officers with enhanced powers to tackle and prevent a range of criminality, including shoplifting, public intoxication, harassment, and other inappropriate behaviour in public. Officers can ask people suspected of taking part in such activities to disperse, in order to assist in the prevention of any offences. Throughout December, extra patrols have been implemented due to funding from the Community Safety Partnership.

Officers have further increased engagement with the community in recent months, through a mix of ASB drop-ins, pop-ups in the town centre, and regularly talking to shop owners about what they want the most for the community. This feedback ultimately informs officers work, in which they choose to deploy to certain areas highlighted as being particular hotspots.

Through the community work, those deemed at risk have been provided with assistance. Those with substance-abuse issues have been provided with signposting, advice, and direction in order to help them find the help they need. Partnership work is something that has paid dividends on this topic: by working with the voluntary sector, the council, and other agencies, people from all backgrounds have received assistance.

Looking forward to 2024, officers will be increasing patrols in the town centre, both as part of their own crews and alongside the council’s ASB teams. This will include further pop-up hubs and increased days of action within the town centre.

Inspector Sam Davies, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “I am really pleased to be able to highlight the positive work being done in the area by the local policing team in conjunction with the wider community safety partnership.

“In a little over two weeks, we have seen five individuals imprisoned, countless contact cards issued relating to anti-social behaviour, and many valuable interactions with members of the public and our local businesses.

“I believe this sends out a clear message to those that wish to cause disruption within our community and seek to damage the quality of life for law abiding people going about their daily business. This will not be tolerated here in Leigh and we will always seek positive action through the criminal justice system whenever possible.”

