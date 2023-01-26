News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant for Wigan woman accused of theft and attempted robbery

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan woman who failed to appear in court.

By Gaynor Clarke
Zara Fairhurst, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, was due at Bolton Crown Court after being charged with attempted robbery and theft, but did not attend.

The 32-year-old is accused of trying to rob Dawn Senior of keys and stealing £21 worth of chocolates, both on November 24.

Bolton Crown Court
She has not entered pleas to the charges but has admitted since breaching bail on December 12.