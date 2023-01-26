Arrest warrant for Wigan woman accused of theft and attempted robbery
A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan woman who failed to appear in court.
By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Zara Fairhurst, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, was due at Bolton Crown Court after being charged with attempted robbery and theft, but did not attend.
The 32-year-old is accused of trying to rob Dawn Senior of keys and stealing £21 worth of chocolates, both on November 24.
She has not entered pleas to the charges but has admitted since breaching bail on December 12.