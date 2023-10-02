News you can trust since 1853
Big bill and community service for self-confessed serial fly-tipper from Wigan

A Wigan woman who admitted to being a serial fly-tipper faces a big bill and hours of graft.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Anne Marie Liptrot, 43, of Beech Tree Houses in Bamfurlong re-appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to four charges of dumping household waste in an alleyway behind her home.

The hearing was told that the offences happened between February 2020 and May 2022 and that in December 2021 she failed to comply with a community protection notice relating to the littering.

Beech Tree Houses, Bamfurlong, behind which Anne Marie Liptrot dumped large amounts of household wasteBeech Tree Houses, Bamfurlong, behind which Anne Marie Liptrot dumped large amounts of household waste
Beech Tree Houses, Bamfurlong, behind which Anne Marie Liptrot dumped large amounts of household waste
Over the course of the 22 months when the offences were allegedly committed, the court was told, a total of 34 bags and black bin bags of rubbish were spotted containing items such as plastic storage boxes, cardboard boxes, a broken chair and clothing.

The charges said that there was no waste management licence in place to authorise this fly-tipping.

She has now been ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, plus a fine and court costs totalling £1,653.