Burglar wearing ‘a cap with a head torch’ struck at house
GMP Wigan West posted on their Facebook page: “Police have attended a burglary on Abbey Dale in Appley Bridge whereby items have been taken from the address.
“The unknown offender was wearing dark clothing, dark thick leather gloves, a cap with a head torch.
"The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday 19th May 2024 between the hours of 01:00hrs and 02:00hrs. If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please contact police quoting log number 767-19052024.
“Police remind people to remain vigilant in and around the area ensuring doors and windows are locked when leaving your home address. In addition to making sure any CCTV cameras or ring doorbells are charged and activated.”