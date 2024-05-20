Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burglar got away with a number of items after targeting a property in the Appley Bridge area.

GMP Wigan West posted on their Facebook page: “Police have attended a burglary on Abbey Dale in Appley Bridge whereby items have been taken from the address.

“The unknown offender was wearing dark clothing, dark thick leather gloves, a cap with a head torch.

Police generic

"The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday 19th May 2024 between the hours of 01:00hrs and 02:00hrs. If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please contact police quoting log number 767-19052024.