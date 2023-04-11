Callous burglars steal items destined for vulnerable families from Wigan charity project's warehouse

They broke into the Brick-by-Brick Project’s warehouse in Wigan over the Easter weekend and stole items destined for people in need.

There was also thousands of pounds worth of damage left behind for staff and volunteers at the scheme to clean up.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, CEO of The Brick Keely Dalfen and Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey at the launch of the Brick-by-Brick Project last month

A spokesman for The Brick said: “Our warehouse was broken into over the weekend and essential household items stolen from our Brick-by-Brick Project.

"The items aren’t valuable in money but are invaluable to the 19,000 families we have helped since December, and the damage to our newly refurbished building will cost thousands.

"This is stealing from struggling families who really need these items, stealing from food banks, pantries, social workers, schools and teaching staff who are distributing these items during the cost-of-living crisis and stealing from the 180 referring partners we are supporting with the project.

"We are gutted but we’ll carry on and keep going, knowing that our work is making a massive difference to those who need it.”

The Brick – a homelessness and poverty charity supporting people in Wigan and Leigh – teamed up with internet giant Amazon to create the Brick-by-Brick project and make a difference for thousands of people living around Greater Manchester.

The community donations hub collects tens of thousands of surplus products from Amazon and other companies and distributes to people who need them through a network of charities and care professionals, including teachers, midwives and social workers.

The project follows a similar model to a project launched in Fife as The Big House in 2022, which was was led by Amazon, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and charity The Cottage Family Centre.

Amazon helped set up warehouse operations at the Brick-by-Brick Project in Wigan, including contributing pro-bono staffing, operations advice and £100,000 to support recruitment, salaries and training.