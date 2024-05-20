Cannabis farm ‘spread across all rooms in house’ is smashed
and live on Freeview channel 276
A statement issued by Lancashire Police said: “On Friday, 17th May 2024, officers from West Lancashire Task Force and Neighbourhood Teams executed a warrant at an address in Skelmersdale under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
“Once inside the address on Castlehey, officers discovered a cannabis set up spread across all rooms in the house. Around 350 plants were discovered and seized by officers. There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.
“A 40 year old man from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug and abstracting electricity. He has since been released with no further action and enquiries are continuing.”