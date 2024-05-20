Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 350 cannabis plants were seized after officers raided a property in Skelmersdale.

A statement issued by Lancashire Police said: “On Friday, 17th May 2024, officers from West Lancashire Task Force and Neighbourhood Teams executed a warrant at an address in Skelmersdale under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Once inside the address on Castlehey, officers discovered a cannabis set up spread across all rooms in the house. Around 350 plants were discovered and seized by officers. There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

The cannabis set up was discovered after police raided a house in the Skelmersdale area