Carjacking admission: Wigan thief wrecked high-performance motor he had just stolen
A car stolen in a Wigan burglary crashed into a wall before it was recovered, a court heard.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kieran Turner, 18, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to the aggravated vehicle taking of an Audi TT on July 27 2022 to which more than £5,000 in damage was caused in the collision.
He also admitted to burgling a home in Bolderwood Drive, Hindley, to steal car keys on the same day and to burgling Winstanley Cricket Club on March 4 the same year.
He was released on conditional bail until his sentencing hearing on May 9 at Bolton Crown Court.