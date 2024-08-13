Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A CCTV image was released of a man police would like to interview after a violent robbery involving an elderly man in Wigan borough.

At around 4.30pm on June 8, officers were called to reports of the incident on Bridgewater Canal in Leigh.

Officers who attended found an elderly man in his late 70s with serious injuries. He was taken into hospital and has since been recovering at home.

Police released this CCTV image of a man they want to question

From enquiries so far, police believe the victim’s bike was taken from him before he was violently assaulted and pushed into the canal.

Police said the elderly man was beaten around the head with a bike chain and that the victim’s helmet – which bore the brunt of the blows - probably saved his life.

Following extensive CCTV enquiries, detectives are now in a position to release a CCTV image that may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Victoria Smith, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “The victim suffered serious injuries to his head which must have been so terrifying for him.

“He felt completely defenceless, and after being pushed into the canal, the victim was able to use all the strength he had to climb out of the canal whilst suffering from his injuries.

“We are now at a stage to release a CCTV image to the public of a man we wish to speak to as we believe he could assist our investigation, we understand that the CCTV image is not of the best quality but we hope in releasing the image, someone who was there at the time of the incident will come forward with information, it may just spark a memory.

“The location is popular for dog walkers, we are appealing to anyone who may have seen something or who has any information to come forwards to us, no piece of information is too small.

“We have also released an image of the victim’s bike in the hope that someone may recognise it and he can be reunited with his bike."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or 0161 865 7054 quoting incident number 2088 of 8/6/24.

Reports can also be made anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.