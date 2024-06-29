Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan motorist has not had his driving ban extended after he was caught flouting it.

Michael Darbyshire, 47, of Winstanley Street, Newtown, stood before borough justices to admit to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa in Diggle Street on April 27 when disqualified from doing so and that in doing so he wasn't insured.