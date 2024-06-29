Community punishment for Wigan driver who breached road ban
A Wigan motorist has not had his driving ban extended after he was caught flouting it.
Michael Darbyshire, 47, of Winstanley Street, Newtown, stood before borough justices to admit to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa in Diggle Street on April 27 when disqualified from doing so and that in doing so he wasn't insured.
It is common for magistrates to impose fresh bans for such an offence, but on this occasion Darbyshire had six points added to his licence and instead he was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work while paying £199 to the court and victim services.