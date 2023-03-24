Council binman attacked by two giant dogs while on his rounds in Wigan
A council binman is believed to have been attacked by two large American bullmastiffs while doing his rounds in Wigan.
An armed police unit was sent to the scene of the terrifying attack in the Lily Lane/Furlong Close area of Bamfurlong at around 10.30am on Thursday.
It is believed the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and is now recovering.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed two dogs had been seized and a man arrested, and inquiries were ongoing.
Residents reported a large police presence following the attack.
A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident that took place on Thursday, March 23 resulting in the injury of a Wigan Council employee who is now recovering.
“The incident is being investigated by GMP and we are carrying out our own enquiries.”
American bullmastiffs are closely related to mastiffs and are described as protective of family, with a natural wariness of strangers.