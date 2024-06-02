Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A defibrillator which was stolen from the gym at a borough leisure centre has now been returned.

The Pelican Centre in Tyldesley shared CCTV images and an appeal for information yesterday after the device was taken on Wednesday evening.

A fund-raising appeal was also launched so it could be replaced, with donations pouring in.

The stolen defibrillator is now back at the Pelican Centre

But it was later announced that the defibrillator had been returned to the centre.

A Facebook post said: “Good news! Guess what’s been returned? Yep, the life-saving defib is back where it belongs, fully intact.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has helped us track it down – it’s fair to say we’ve been inundated with messages, phone calls and offers of financial and other help.

"Ours is a great community that we’re proud to be at the heart of and, luckily, incidents like this are pretty rare. We’re truly grateful for the support. (And to support the Pelican Centre longer-term, join us with a membership, try a new class or jump into the pool!).”

A total of £125 had been given to the appeal to replace the device, with organiser Chris Lamb closing it for donations once it had been returned.