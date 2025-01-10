Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A domestic abuse pilot which has been trialled in Bury is set to start in Wigan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police is one of three UK forces piloting Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPO).

DAPOs can be used to protect victims from all types of domestic abuse offences, whether that be physical, sexual, or coercive and controlling behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike currently available Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs), DAPOs can be granted for any length of time, may require ‘positive requirements’ for perpetrators such as electronic monitoring or attendance at a behaviour change programme, and any breach is an arrestable criminal offence.

DAPOs can be used to protect victims from all types of domestic abuse offences

After six weeks in Bury, seven DAPOs have been secured while another is currently going through the court.

GMP secured the biggest penalty so far for a breach of DAPO – Michael Mitchell, 46, of no fixed abode was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.

Just before Christmas, a two-month DAPO was granted after Mitchell, who was on trial for domestic abuse offences, was acquitted of criminal prosecution due to the victim no longer supporting this.

Officers know victims of domestic abuse may have a variety of reasons why they don’t want to go through with criminal prosecution, and take a victim-centred approach.

However, DAPOs can provide safeguarding and protection from risk to victims, without the need to go to court, and therefore GMP applied for one in this case.

Within days, Mitchell failed to attend Bury Police Station to sign on as part of his conditions, and attended the victim’s address on Boxing Day, when the order stated he couldn’t do so.

He was swiftly arrested, and in custody admitted the breaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GMP is now working with criminal justice partners to extend the DAPO beyond the custodial sentence granted, to ensure the victim is safeguarded even when Mitchell is released.

Det Supt Toby Facey, force lead for domestic abuse, said, “We are already starting to see what a difference DAPOs can make to victims of all kinds of domestic abuse, and I know this will continue as we begin rolling the pilot out further in Greater Manchester.

“It’s important that we are robust in the enforcement of these orders, ensuring all breaches are swiftly dealt with, and perpetrators held to account for their actions. The fact that we have seen only this week such a significant custodial sentence passed for breaching one of these orders shows how seriously these are being treated by the criminal justice system, and the punishments perpetrators may face.

“The pilot in Bury will continue, as we now extend this into Wigan, where we unfortunately have higher levels of domestic abuse reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our plan is to have DAPOs available in all areas of Greater Manchester in the coming months, in what will be the biggest pilot of these orders in the UK.

"This is an important part of achieving the policing priorities within the city-region's Gender-Based Violence Strategy.”