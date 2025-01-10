Domestic abuse pilot to expand to Wigan
Greater Manchester Police is one of three UK forces piloting Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPO).
DAPOs can be used to protect victims from all types of domestic abuse offences, whether that be physical, sexual, or coercive and controlling behaviour.
Unlike currently available Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs), DAPOs can be granted for any length of time, may require ‘positive requirements’ for perpetrators such as electronic monitoring or attendance at a behaviour change programme, and any breach is an arrestable criminal offence.
After six weeks in Bury, seven DAPOs have been secured while another is currently going through the court.
GMP secured the biggest penalty so far for a breach of DAPO – Michael Mitchell, 46, of no fixed abode was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.
Just before Christmas, a two-month DAPO was granted after Mitchell, who was on trial for domestic abuse offences, was acquitted of criminal prosecution due to the victim no longer supporting this.
Officers know victims of domestic abuse may have a variety of reasons why they don’t want to go through with criminal prosecution, and take a victim-centred approach.
However, DAPOs can provide safeguarding and protection from risk to victims, without the need to go to court, and therefore GMP applied for one in this case.
Within days, Mitchell failed to attend Bury Police Station to sign on as part of his conditions, and attended the victim’s address on Boxing Day, when the order stated he couldn’t do so.
He was swiftly arrested, and in custody admitted the breaches.
GMP is now working with criminal justice partners to extend the DAPO beyond the custodial sentence granted, to ensure the victim is safeguarded even when Mitchell is released.
Det Supt Toby Facey, force lead for domestic abuse, said, “We are already starting to see what a difference DAPOs can make to victims of all kinds of domestic abuse, and I know this will continue as we begin rolling the pilot out further in Greater Manchester.
“It’s important that we are robust in the enforcement of these orders, ensuring all breaches are swiftly dealt with, and perpetrators held to account for their actions. The fact that we have seen only this week such a significant custodial sentence passed for breaching one of these orders shows how seriously these are being treated by the criminal justice system, and the punishments perpetrators may face.
“The pilot in Bury will continue, as we now extend this into Wigan, where we unfortunately have higher levels of domestic abuse reports.
"Our plan is to have DAPOs available in all areas of Greater Manchester in the coming months, in what will be the biggest pilot of these orders in the UK.
"This is an important part of achieving the policing priorities within the city-region's Gender-Based Violence Strategy.”