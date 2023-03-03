Drivers prosecuted for speeding on Wigan's new link road and van seized in police operation

Police officers carried out another traffic operation on Westwood Way on Thursday evening, as the new road has become a hot-spot for speeding drivers since it opened.

A police spokesman said: “A number of drivers were advised regarding manner of driving and several were prosecuted for excess speeds of up to 70mph.

"One van was seized as the driver had no licence.”

Traffic officers have visited Westwood Way many times over the past year as they try to slow down drivers, after multiple complaints from people living in the area.

It was also reported that 15 fixed penalty notices were handed out in the space of just one hour.