Drivers prosecuted for speeding on Wigan's new link road and van seized in police operation

Several drivers are set to be prosecuted after being caught travelling at more than 70mph on Wigan’s new link road.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers carried out another traffic operation on Westwood Way on Thursday evening, as the new road has become a hot-spot for speeding drivers since it opened.

A police spokesman said: “A number of drivers were advised regarding manner of driving and several were prosecuted for excess speeds of up to 70mph.

"One van was seized as the driver had no licence.”

Traffic officers have visited Westwood Way many times over the past year as they try to slow down drivers, after multiple complaints from people living in the area.

In October, Wigan Today reported that calls were growing for speed cameras to be installed after police recorded no fewer than 830 traffic offences in a month.

It was also reported that 15 fixed penalty notices were handed out in the space of just one hour.

A police officer speaks to a driver on Westwood Way
