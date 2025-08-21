Drugs, weapons, tools and motorbikes found as police carry out raid
Officers executed a drugs warrant on Wednesday morning on Willow Hey in Skelmersdale.
They found a large amount of cannabis, multiple mobile phones and weapons including zombie knives, machetes and a Taser.
Commercial grade tools, including grinders and saws, five motorbikes and four e-bikes, which are all suspected to have been stolen, were also discovered.
A 39-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, supplying a controlled drug and theft of a motor vehicle,
A 16-year-old boy from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and theft of a motor vehicle, while a 16-year-old boy from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs.
Sgt Luke Newman, from Lancashire Police’s West Lancs task force, said: “We will continue to respond to information from the public about suspected drug crime in our communities.
“The issue of electric and scrambler bikes is one which understandably causes concern so removing another nine from the streets of Skelmersdale, along with the eight seized during last week’s operation, is really good news for those communities who should not be put at risk by reckless riding.”
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime. It aims to target individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.