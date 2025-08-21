Drugs, weapons, tools and motorbikes found as police carry out raid

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
A man and two teenagers were arrested after police raided a property and found drugs, weapons, tools and motorbikes.

Officers executed a drugs warrant on Wednesday morning on Willow Hey in Skelmersdale.

Most Popular

They found a large amount of cannabis, multiple mobile phones and weapons including zombie knives, machetes and a Taser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commercial grade tools, including grinders and saws, five motorbikes and four e-bikes, which are all suspected to have been stolen, were also discovered.

Five motorbikes and four e-bikes were seized at the property on Willow Hey, Skelmersdaleplaceholder image
Five motorbikes and four e-bikes were seized at the property on Willow Hey, Skelmersdale

A 39-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, supplying a controlled drug and theft of a motor vehicle,

A 16-year-old boy from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and theft of a motor vehicle, while a 16-year-old boy from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs.

Sgt Luke Newman, from Lancashire Police’s West Lancs task force, said: “We will continue to respond to information from the public about suspected drug crime in our communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The issue of electric and scrambler bikes is one which understandably causes concern so removing another nine from the streets of Skelmersdale, along with the eight seized during last week’s operation, is really good news for those communities who should not be put at risk by reckless riding.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime. It aims to target individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice