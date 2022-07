Samantha Yates, 35, of Reeve Street, Lowton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to being well over three times the drink-drive limit on May 12 when she used threatening or abusive words or behaviour and menaced a PC Hamer.

The court heard she gave a reading of 121mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Yates was given an eight-week jail sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.