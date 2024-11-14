Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people have been arrested as Wigan police aim to tackle crime in the town centre.

To coincide with Operation Sceptre and following an increase in business crime and anti-social behaviour, Officers from the Neighbourhood team were joined by the District Tasking Team and Tutor Unit to undertake a robust policing operation, targeting those individuals’ intent on causing issues within Wigan town centre.

On Monday and Tuesday, plain clothed and uniformed officers, arrested five individuals for offences ranging from shoplifting to public order, as well as a number of individuals who were shown wanted on warrant.

There has been a increased police presence in Wigan town centre

Several stop searches were conducted, and an electric e-scooter was seized from an individual who is currently on Police bail for supplying class A substances within the town centre.

Officers also issued direction to leave notices on individuals found breaching the towns Public Space Protection Order.

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “Another man was dealt with by means of a Community Resolution having been found in possession of cannabis In the Church Gardens which is fully covered by a high-resolution CCTV system.

"As we approach the busy festive period, we will continue with such days of action and use any means possible to disrupt and target those individuals’ intent on causing issues and committing crime in our town centre.”