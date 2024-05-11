Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been fined for repeatedly fly-tipping on land at the back of his Wigan home.

Aurel Baiaram, 45, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to two offences dating way back to the early months of 2019.

The hearing was told that on January 15 that year he dumped three unwanted leather high backed chairs without a permit on a grassed area behind his home in Lorne Street, Scholes, and that on February 8 he then left four binbags of household waste and clothing in the same place.

A general view of Lorne Street in Scholes behind which Aurel Baiaram twice flytipped waste

His fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that Baiaram has £997 to pay out.

A similar amount is due to 60-year-old Alun Shepherd of Penswick Road, Hindley Green, after he admitted ditching a large cardboard box full of general waste in a wooded area off Coupland Road, Hindley Green, on or before June 23 last year.