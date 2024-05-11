Flytipping rap: Wigan man dumped waste on land behind his home
Aurel Baiaram, 45, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to two offences dating way back to the early months of 2019.
The hearing was told that on January 15 that year he dumped three unwanted leather high backed chairs without a permit on a grassed area behind his home in Lorne Street, Scholes, and that on February 8 he then left four binbags of household waste and clothing in the same place.
His fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that Baiaram has £997 to pay out.
A similar amount is due to 60-year-old Alun Shepherd of Penswick Road, Hindley Green, after he admitted ditching a large cardboard box full of general waste in a wooded area off Coupland Road, Hindley Green, on or before June 23 last year.
His bill comes to £985.