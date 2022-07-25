Police were told about a firearms discharge on Ribble Grove, Leigh, at 1.30am on Saturday, July 9, when four gunshots were heard in quick succession and a red Audi A3-style car was seen.

A man was arrested and bailed by police.

The incident happened on Ribble Grove in Leigh

Following extensive inquiries, detectives are now appealing for people to submit any information they have and officers are continuing to visit the area.

Det Insp Zoe Nightingale said: “This is a serious incident where we believe a firearm has been used. We are working hard to ensure the local community are kept safe.

“We received reports at the time of the incident due to the loud noises made and are urging for anyone who has any information to get in touch so we can make sure no stone is left unturned.”