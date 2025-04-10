Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four men have been arrested while drugs and money were seized during a vehicle stop in Wigan.

While on patrol on Peter Street in Golborne, officers spotted a car where the occupants were reportedly using nitrous oxide while driving.

The vehicle was pulled over and a search conducted, during which several wraps of suspected cocaine, £600 in cash and various mobile mobiles were recovered and seized.

All four men inside the car aged 20 to 22 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The four men were reportedly using nitrous oxide whilst driving

They remain in custody for questioning.

Sgt Mohammed Waqas said, “This proactive stop comes in a period where we as a force are raising awareness of the ‘fatal four’ on the roads – drug and drink use, mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.

"Not only is nitrous oxide use now illegal, but using this behind the wheel could have serious, or even fatal, consequences. “Whilst our team are primarily deployed to hotspot areas to deter and tackle serious violence, we will always act on other intelligence or suspected criminal activity.

"Very often, other crime types, such as drug dealing, can be a lead into violence, so all action we take will ultimately be making a positive difference to the risk in a certain area. “We encourage any members of the public who have information about people dealing drugs or carrying weapons to always get in touch, whether that is to GMP or through Crimestoppers anonymously.

"Community information helps us target our action and ensure we are in the right places, at the right times, tackling the issues that you are most concerned about.”

Reports can be made by calling 101, via Live Chat on GMP’s website, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Always call 999 in an emergency.