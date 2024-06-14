Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men have been arrested after Wigan police unearth a large-scale drugs lab.

The facility was uncovered at a property in Clitheroe during an early morning warrant executed by Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan Challenger team supported by specialists’ officers, Lancashire Police, the Regional Organised Crime Units, National Crime Agency, and Greater Manchester and Lancashire fire services.

The amphetamine lab is currently being dismantled and approximately 60kg of amphetamines were seized alongside significant amounts of chemicals believed used in the production of the drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 60kg of amphetamine

A 77-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and permitting premises to be used to produce class b drugs.

This warrant is part of five warrants coordinated across Wigan and Lancashire at 4:30am this morning (June 13) executed as part of efforts to tackle serious organised crime in the borough.

At properties in Wigan, three men were arrested - aged 62 and 52 from Wigan and a 43-year-old from Leigh - all on suspicion of conspiracy to produce class b drugs and money laundering.

Cash and other items suspected of being proceeds of crime were also seized from the addresses.

All men are currently in custody awaiting interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Patrick Wood, of GMP's Wigan Challenger Organised Crime Group Team, said: “As part of our widespread investigation into drugs and money laundering, we have seized a large haul of methamphetamine and are dismantling a laboratory; believed to be one of largest cooking operations police have uncovered in the UK.

“There is no doubt these drugs would have been sold into communities fuelling violence, exploitation, and misery, which we have prevented today through proactive policing.

“We work closely and collaboratively with a variety of partners in our pursuit to tackle organised crime groups and prevent harm.

“Our work on the site is continuing as we gather evidence and work with emergency service colleagues, agencies and experts to assess the chemicals found and dismantle and dispose of them safely.”

Anyone with information on organised crime in your area should call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.