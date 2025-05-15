Four people arrested so far durinf Wigan crime crackdown

By Sian Jones
Published 15th May 2025, 16:35 BST
Four people have been arrested and a number of warrants have been executed during a special anti-crime operation in Wigan.

Police officers based in Wigan and across Greater Manchester turned out in force for the latest phase of Operation Avro, which forms part of a force-wide initiative to safeguard communities.

Most Popular

It is hoped that the public seeing a large police presence in the community will encourage people to report crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Wigan teen caught on film inhaling laughing gas before crashing and injuring ped...
Four people were arrested during a drugs raid in Whelleyplaceholder image
Four people were arrested during a drugs raid in Whelley

The initiative has already seen four people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following a warrant on Thompson Street, Whelley.

Elsewhere in the borough, officers in partnership with Wigan Council raided a property on Railway Road in Leigh on suspicion of abstraction of electricity.

There has been a traffic operation on Manchester Road in Leigh, while officers also visited Newbridge School to deliver a talk on spotting the signs of child criminal and sexual exploitation

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice