Four people arrested so far durinf Wigan crime crackdown
Police officers based in Wigan and across Greater Manchester turned out in force for the latest phase of Operation Avro, which forms part of a force-wide initiative to safeguard communities.
It is hoped that the public seeing a large police presence in the community will encourage people to report crime.
The initiative has already seen four people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following a warrant on Thompson Street, Whelley.
Elsewhere in the borough, officers in partnership with Wigan Council raided a property on Railway Road in Leigh on suspicion of abstraction of electricity.
There has been a traffic operation on Manchester Road in Leigh, while officers also visited Newbridge School to deliver a talk on spotting the signs of child criminal and sexual exploitation