Four people have been arrested and a number of warrants have been executed during a special anti-crime operation in Wigan.

Police officers based in Wigan and across Greater Manchester turned out in force for the latest phase of Operation Avro, which forms part of a force-wide initiative to safeguard communities.

It is hoped that the public seeing a large police presence in the community will encourage people to report crime.

Four people were arrested during a drugs raid in Whelley

The initiative has already seen four people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following a warrant on Thompson Street, Whelley.

Elsewhere in the borough, officers in partnership with Wigan Council raided a property on Railway Road in Leigh on suspicion of abstraction of electricity.

There has been a traffic operation on Manchester Road in Leigh, while officers also visited Newbridge School to deliver a talk on spotting the signs of child criminal and sexual exploitation