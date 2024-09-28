Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greater Manchester Police have developed a Stalking Triage Centre in a bid to further improve service to victims of stalking and harassment.

Supported and funded by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) as part of a drive to tackle gender-based violence, the team will act as a support hub for police officers across the force area, including Wigan, investigating these types of offences, offering advice on evidential opportunities, suspect strategies, safeguarding and victim engagement, to ensure our investigations are reasonable and proportionate, but most importantly, victim-centric.

They will not only look at new stalking crimes reported, but also support with legacy offences to see if there are any new lines of enquiry and consider suitability for Stalking Protection Orders where the threshold for criminal prosecution cannot be met.

In Greater Manchester the force’s solved outcome rate for stalking, harassment and domestic abuse offences has increased in the last 12 months, compared with the same period the previous year, meaning more victims are getting justice.

Additionally, approximately a third of all GMP arrests are for domestic abuse offences, including stalking, however, we understand that our journey to improving victim experience is far from over; this pilot is only the start.

Det Chief Insp Damian Simpson, GMP’s Stalking Lead, said: “Whilst the team is in its infancy, our aims are high for improving the quality of investigations and increasing positive outcomes for victims who report being stalked, or other offences that would suggest stalking is taking place.

“As well as assessing investigations and providing support to officers in this way, the team are already embedded in officer and staff training. This will ensure those on the frontline who are dealing with victims daily are able to effectively recognise risk, patterns, and the full breadth of tools available to them, such as civil orders, for getting justice.

“We couldn’t do the work that we do without the support from partners, however. We work closely with the Pankhurst Centre, GM Victims’ Service and other support agencies, to ensure that victims are receiving wrap around care, independently of any investigation, as we recognise how difficult reporting offences of this nature can be, and any subsequent criminal justice process.”

A new service has also been piloted by GMCA to work with the police and the Greater Manchester Victims Service, called Restore.

For the last 50 years the Pankhurst Trust, incorporating Manchester Women’s Aid, has been providing support to victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse, sexual abuse, stalking and harassment. Restore is an anti-stalking and harassment project for clients of ex-intimate partner or acquaintance stalking.

The Pankhurst Trust works closely with GMP and GMCA to reduce risk and increase safety before helping to build resilience, confidence, and a path to a safer future. All key workers involved in Restore are trained specialists.

The next steps are to increase capacity for support to victims, to ensure that we are using all the tools at our disposal to protect people, change perpetrator behaviours and keep people safe.

In collaboration with Manchester University and the North West Economic and Research Council, a specialist PhD studentship has been funded for the next three years to ensure that there is a robust and independent evaluation process in place for this.

Kate Green, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester for Safer and Stronger Communities, said: “Whether offline or online, stalking is a serious crime that disproportionately affects women and girls.

"Shockingly, one in five women and girls and one in 10 men experience stalking in their lifetimes.

"It is a crime that can shatter victims’ lives, and that is why we are fully committed to tackling it, bringing perpetrators to justice, and supporting those affected by it.

“I am proud that we have been able to fund and support the creation of GMP's new Stalking Triage Centre through the Gender-Based Violence Strategy.

"The centre will enable the police to determine risks to victims earlier, and more effectively protect those suffering from stalking and harassment from further harm. I also welcome the greater link into our specialist support services, such as the Pankhurst Centre alongside Greater Manchester Victims' Services, again helping to ensure that those affected by stalking and harassment get access to the support they need and deserve.

“This only the start of our ambitions, and I want to see the Stalking Triage Centre fulfil its potential in the coming years, with increased victim support and the development of perpetrator interventions to reduce harm and offending.

“We remain committed to dealing with stalking and harassment as part of delivering our 10-year Gender-Based Violence Strategy. It is work like this that shows how Greater Manchester's partners and services are coming together to create innovative new ways to bring about swift and proper justice, while providing victims with the support and care they need.”

We are encouraging victims to come forward and report to us, however, wish to make it known that support is available whether you choose to speak with police or not.

Support for victims

GM Victims’ Service stands firm in its offer of support to all victims and witnesses of crime, whether the crime has been reported to police or not. If you need support, reach out to them via the below contact details:

Call 0800 876 6155 (Saturday 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm)

Pankhurst Centre Restore Case Study:

Client M was referred into the Pankhurst Centre Restore service due to stalking, harassment and threats to kill by her ex-partner. After an 18-month relationship, she ended it due to threats, coercive control, and being isolated from family and friends.

The Restore Anti-Stalking Advocate assessed that the harassment and stalking experienced by client M was mainly through texting and contacting her directly, including fake social media accounts.

Client M experienced threats to kill, as well as her tormentor turning up at her home and waiting at her car, which has left the victim feeling scared and threatened.

The Restore Anti-Stalking Advocate completed an assessment on risk and safety levels, before creating a safety and support plan which was updated each week.

The Anti-Stalking Advocate liaised with Greater Manchester Police to obtain regular updates on the case. Client M was provided support through drop-in sessions and group work, as well as the Anti-Stalking Advocate liaising with housing charities to provide target hardening, including a ring doorbell and a camera to increase her safety at home.

The Anti-Stalking Advocate referred her for counselling, to help improve her mental health and process her feelings. She was supported right through criminal justice and their ex-partner has been given a 12-month community order and has to attend life skills sessions.

The Restore Anti-Stalking Advocate supported Client M with extensive stalking and harassment support, to improve her safety at home, in public and online, including how to secure her WiFi router, emails, and improve security and privacy settings on social media.

As a result, she responded by stating: "You have helped me to turn my life around and I am so grateful for all the support you have provided.

"You listened to me when no one else did.”