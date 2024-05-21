Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan man has been accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old schoolgirl more than 20 years ago.

Richard Wallwork, 53, of Silverdale Road, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to face two charges of assaulting by penetration and by touching of a girl aged under 13 in 2003.

No pleas have yet been entered by the defendant and the bench ordered that the case be sent to Bolton Crown Court.

