Historical abuse: Wigan man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old
A Wigan man has been accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old schoolgirl more than 20 years ago.
Richard Wallwork, 53, of Silverdale Road, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to face two charges of assaulting by penetration and by touching of a girl aged under 13 in 2003.
No pleas have yet been entered by the defendant and the bench ordered that the case be sent to Bolton Crown Court.
Wallwork was given unconditional bail until he makes his first appearance there on June 19.