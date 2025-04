Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of transphobic hate crimes were recorded in Greater Manchester last year, figures show – as charities raise concern about the "harmful implications" of the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The court's unanimous ruling concluded the terms "woman" and "sex" in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

It means a Gender Recognition Certificate does not change a person's legal sex for the purposes of the Act.

The most recent data from the Home Office for the year to March 2024 shows Greater Manchester Police recorded 314 offences motivated by hostility or prejudice against transgender people or people perceived to be transgender.

It was a fall on the 333 transphobic crimes the year before, but a significant rise from 144 five years prior.

Across England and Wales, transphobic hate crimes fell slightly, from 4,889 in the year to March 2023 to 4,780 in 2024.

However, it has more than doubled from the 2,329 five years earlier.

The Home Office said there was an increase in harassment offences motivated by transphobia, while there was a fall in malicious communications offences and public fear, alarm or distress offences.

A Government spokesperson said: "There remain strong protections in place for LGBT+ communities to live free from discrimination.

"There will be zero tolerance for hate crimes of any kind, and we will always support the police in taking the strongest possible action against the perpetrators of these abhorrent offences."

While the Supreme Court ruling has been described as a "watershed" moment by campaigners, a statement from the LGBT Foundation said it is "deeply concerned at the widespread, harmful implications" of the ruling.

It added: "It is a complex ruling, but it is important to be reminded that the Supreme Court reaffirmed that the Equality Act protects trans people against discrimination, based on Gender Reassignment, and will continue to do so."

Amnesty International similarly said it was "disappointing" with "potentially concerning consequences for trans people".

A spokesperson for the UK Government said it has always supported the protection of single-sex spaces based on "biological sex".

They added: "This ruling brings clarity and confidence, for women and service providers such as hospitals, refuges, and sports clubs."