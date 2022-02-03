Hunt for top-of-the-range Wigan car stolen in high tech raid

Officers believe that a relay signal booster was used by the criminals to take the white Range Rover as the owner is still in possession of the keys and no forced entry has been made into her home.

The car was driven away from an address in Aspull in the early hours of Wednesday February 2.

The night before the theft, the victim saw a suspicious vehicle in the area, and believes the same vehicle followed her the previous night from the Middlebrook retail park in Bolton.

The stolen Range Rover

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle or details of the theft, suspects or suspicious behaviour should call 0161 856 7124 quoting CRI/06LL/00003311/22.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.