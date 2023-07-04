Indecent image reports soar in Wigan as children are given mobile phones at younger age
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) recorded 207 crimes in the borough last year, up 195.7 per cent from 70 in 2019.
There were 162 reports in 2021 and 144 in 2020.
The data relates to the number of crimes recorded of people taking, making or distributing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, possessing an indecent or pseudo-indecent photo of a child, and possessing prohibited images of children.
The offence of “making” an indecent image can include downloading a picture from a website and opening an attachment to an email.
The figures were revealed after the Wigan Observer made a request to GMP under the Freedom of Information Act to find out how many people have been investigated in relation to child pornography over the past five years.
The force refused to say how many crimes had been recorded so far in 2023, to prevent any impact on ongoing investigations.
People found with indecent images – which are usually graded from categories A to C, with A being the most serious – can face hefty punishments if convicted, including several years in jail.
In October, Christopher Casey, 43, of Chatteris Close, Hindley, was jailed for creating 102 category A pictures, 221 category B images and 1,531 category C between May 6, 2017 and June 25, 2020. He also possessed category B drug amphetamine.
Casey was given a 10-month prison sentence and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, as well as being told to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.
Children's charity Barnardo’s expressed concerns about the rising number of cases in Wigan.
Nadine Good, director of Barnardo’s North, said: “It is heartbreaking that children are sexually abused. The increase in offences in Wigan is concerning, and reflects how vital it is that Greater Manchester Police and all police forces work hard to prevent and investigate these horrific crimes.
“We are always here to support victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation, and work closely with the police to help children and young people.”
GMP’s online child abuse investigation team (OCAIT) identifies, locates and prosecutes online offenders who pose a risk to children, in addition to identifying and locating child victims.
Det Insp Zoe Marsden, from OCAIT, said: “The rise in the number of people in the Wigan district and across the force who have been identified as posing a risk to children online since 2019 is, in large, the result of advancements in technology and an increase in the number of social media platforms.
"Children are also being given access to mobile devices more readily and younger than ever before. However, these advancements in technology have also helped us, as a force, to proactively target online child abuse sex offenders.
“The Covid-19 lockdowns also had an impact.
“My team works tirelessly to bring those making, viewing and distributing online child sexual abuse material to justice and to protect Greater Manchester’s children.”