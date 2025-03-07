Infamous Wigan shoplifter jailed for 26 weeks
Just six days ago, Wigan Today reported Zara Fairhurst, 34, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, had been given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after stealing from Asda in Newtown and Spar in Kitt Green.
But she was back before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with a series of thefts at Robin Retail Park and elsewhere, as well as an assault.
Justices sent her to prison for 26 weeks.
A spokesman for Wigan and Leigh police said: “Fairhurst committed these crimes over the course of the past two months and posed a massive threat to both the local community and businesses within the area.
"As a result of this crime series and thanks to the hard work of the local policing teams, today Fairhurst was given a custodial sentence of 26 weeks in prison.”