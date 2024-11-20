Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan road has been identified as a hot-spot for driving issues thanks to footage submitted to police by members of the public.

Greater Manchester Police has a portal where dash-cam footage can be provided, now named Operation Snap.

Atherton Road in Hindley was identified as one of several hot-spot locations following repeated reports of incidents, which police used to enforce road safety.

The portal received reports across the region about passing close to cyclists, driving including without a seatbelt, use of a mobile phone, running a red light, speeding, using the hard shoulder and irresponsible parking.

Atherton Road in Hindley

The aim of Operation Snap is to improve road safety and to prosecute those that place others at risk.

In 2020 there were 3,715 reports across Greater Manchester for a dedicated team to review, which increased to 5,078 submissions in 2023.

The footage can lead to warning letters to action from the central ticket office in terms of fines and further prosecution, while other reports are used as evidence for ongoing intelligence.

People who submit the footage are told whether further action was taken.

From August 2023 to January 2024, compared to the same period the year before, there was an 85 per cent increase in cases where action was taken (1,563).

So far in 2024, 4,729 submissions have been received, with 3,110 positive outcomes.

People are being encouraged to submit their video and photographic evidence relating to driving offences.

The footage must show the vehicle’s registration number and the person who submits it should be willing to sign a witness statement and possibly give evidence in court.

It should be submitted as soon as possible, within seven days of the suspected offence.

Supt Gareth Parkin, of GMP’s safer transport unit said; “Our dash-cam portal, which we have codenamed Op Snap, is our way of having a determined and robust approach to policing the roads and we’ll take every opportunity to make them safer for everyone.

“Sharing the roads and pavements and being respectful of that between drivers, riders, cyclists and pedestrians is key to a safer Greater Manchester and our commitment to ensure we can reduce the number of fatal and serious collisions.

“Dash-cam and cycle-cam footage from drivers and cyclists using the roads is vital to this enforcement and we encourage everyone to continue to use the portal to do this.

“We wish to support individuals choosing a sustainable form of transport such as cycling. We will hold drivers to account on every occasion where we identify that the standard of driving falls below that of a careful and competent driver.

“Vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists, are at much greater risk of serious injury and death than those in vehicles. Our priority is to protect those most vulnerable.

“By helping us we can help you and ensure you feel confident in the knowledge that the road network is being patrolled by our dedicated units with the support of the public.”

Footage can be submitted here.