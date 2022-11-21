Man appears before Wigan justices to deny distributing race hate literature
A Wigan man has denied whipping up race hatred.
By Charles Graham
Stuart Sutton, 45, of Broadway, Hindley, faces five charges that, between March and November 2021 he "distributed written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting intending to stir up racial hatred or, having regard to all the circumstances, racial hatred was likely to be stirred up."
He is being prosecuted under the 1986 Public Order Act.
Borough magistrates sent him for trial at Bolton Crown Court, releasing him on unconditional bail pending his first appearance there on December 21.