Man arrested after Wigan shooting and firearms incident at pub

Officers from Greater Manchester Police executed a warrant at a house in Beech Hill on Thursday morning and specialist staff are still searching the property.

A 30-year-old man was arrested there on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting on the evening of Saturday, June 19 on Crabtree Road in Worsley Hall.

A man suffered a serious gunshot wound to the leg and is continuing to recover at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shooting took place on Crabtree Road in Worsley Hall. Pic: Google Street View

The suspect is also being held on suspicion of a firearms incident on Friday, August 20 at the Springfield pub, on Springfield Road.

A 32-year-old woman is also being held on suspicion of a firearm offence.

Both remain in custody for questioning by detectives from Wigan CID.

Det Insp John Davies, from Wigan's CID, said: "These are the first arrests in what is an extensive investigation into a very serious shooting that we believe is an escalation of a disturbance in the area around Crabtree Road earlier that day.

"Our team of detectives have been working tirelessly on this case so far and are determined to take robust action to ensure that suspects are brought to custody and offenders brought to justice.

"I'd like to thank the local community for their patience during this morning's action and I ask that anyone with information about these incidents continue to contact us on 0161 856 7257 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."