Man arrested as Wigan police raid cannabis farm
Officers from the Westleigh and Hindley neighbourhood team executed a warrant at a house on Leigh Road in Leigh on Saturday (October 26).
Inside they discovered an operational cannabis farm with approximately 50 plants. A man inside the property was arrested on suspicion of: possession with intent to supply class B drugs, cultivation of cannabis and abstract electricity.
A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh on Facebook said: “These farms pose a significant risk to the safety of local residents due to the fire hazard contained within them.
"If you have any information regarding drug supply in your area, please contact GMP on 101, via the online portal, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”