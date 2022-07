Police say a “suspicious” vehicle was spotted by officers on Firs Lane in Leigh at around 11pm on Monday.

A spokesman said: “Police signalled it to stop with the driver refusing and a subsequent pursuit occurred, with the police helicopter in assistance.

The man was arrested after a police pursuit

"The driver was arrested for dangerous driving, failure to stop and drink-driving.