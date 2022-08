Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers working during Pride on Saturday, August 13 responded to reports of a male brandishing a knife.

Scott Dempsey, 47, was arrested and has since been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a bladed article, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Police made arrest during Wigan Pride event. Police in helmet generic.

He has been remanded until court on August, 15.